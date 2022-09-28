Short Interest in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Drops By 42.3%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the August 31st total of 351,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

SMMT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,679. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Insider Activity

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a negative net margin of 879.62%.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 94,849,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,003,726.91. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,532,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,656,808.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

