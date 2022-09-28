Short Interest in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Increases By 1,028.2%

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a growth of 1,028.2% from the August 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tailwind Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tailwind Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tailwind Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 3,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,250. Tailwind Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Tailwind Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors.

