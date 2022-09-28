Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Decreases By 33.3%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGEN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 5,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,821. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tecogen will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

