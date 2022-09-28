Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Decreases By 40.0%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 622.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Temenos in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TMNSF stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 277. Temenos has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $152.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

