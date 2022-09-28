Short Interest in Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Rises By 79.5%

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,800 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the August 31st total of 269,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.2 days.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TPZEF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. 8,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPZEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

