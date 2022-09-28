Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Grows By 702.6%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 702.6% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRYIY shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of Toray Industries stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 170,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,222. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

Toray Industries ( OTCMKTS:TRYIY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

