Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Grows By 76.7%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the August 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund stock opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average of $81.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $74.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

