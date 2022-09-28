Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.80

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.51. Sientra shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 470,399 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIEN shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sientra to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sientra had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 346.56%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 364,180 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 9.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 187,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 253.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,426,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 181,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

