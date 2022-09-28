Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys 294 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.5% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $52,632,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.27. 189,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,865. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.05 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

