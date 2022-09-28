Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $3.60 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 985.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,086 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,028,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 134,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.81. 89,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.93. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

