Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $582,000 Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,834. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.48 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

