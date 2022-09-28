Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $700,000 Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 242,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 51,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

TOTL stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.44. 13,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,266. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.