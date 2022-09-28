Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases 1,970 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 254,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 73,967 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA RODM traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $22.07. 3,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,868. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

