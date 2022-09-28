Signature Securities Group Corporation Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Signature Securities Group Corporation cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

IWS traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $98.93. 22,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,504. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $95.62 and a one year high of $124.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.