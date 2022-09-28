Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 7,221 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 8.1% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.59. 493,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,611. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

