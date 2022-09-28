Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.98-$11.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.73 billion.

SIG opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.36. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.25.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIG shares. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

