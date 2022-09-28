Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

OTCMKTS SSLLF traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $57.47. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311. Siltronic has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $162.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.25.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siltronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

