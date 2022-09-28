Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Short Interest Up 2,404.3% in September

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 2,404.3% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Stock Performance

SPGS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,136. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the second quarter worth $184,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 92.4% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 71,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Company Profile

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

