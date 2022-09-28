SimpliFi Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

SimpliFi Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for 0.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,242.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000.
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,089. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90.
About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF
iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.
