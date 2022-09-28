Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Price Performance

Shares of SKKY remained flat at $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

Get Skkynet Cloud Systems alerts:

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.