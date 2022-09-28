Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Price Performance
Shares of SKKY remained flat at $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.78.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile
