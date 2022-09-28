Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Boosted by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,735 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

SWKS traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,291. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $174.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

