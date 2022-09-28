SL Green Realty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 540.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 204,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 22.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,012,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,723,000 after buying an additional 184,761 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 245.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 211,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 150,155 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 95.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

