SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Up 9.4%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 2.57 and last traded at 2.56. 36,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,472,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartRent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.92.

SmartRent Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is 3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $502.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity at SmartRent

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 42.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 51.83 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 67.95%. On average, analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmartRent news, Director Robert T. Best acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares in the company, valued at 17,904,060.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SmartRent news, Director Robert T. Best acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares in the company, valued at 17,904,060.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 66,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.53, for a total transaction of 370,172.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,726,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 109,086,206.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,480,727 shares of company stock worth $7,301,428 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

