Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Up 2.6 %
SMFKY stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. 50,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,524. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59.
Smurfit Kappa Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.03%.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
