Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Up 2.6 %

SMFKY stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. 50,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,524. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59.

Smurfit Kappa Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.03%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

SMFKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €40.80 ($41.63) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.92) to €48.00 ($48.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,530.33.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

