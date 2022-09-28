Smurfit Kappa Group Plc to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2086 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €40.80 ($41.63) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.92) to €48.00 ($48.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,530.33.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

