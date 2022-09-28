Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Decreased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Snap-on comprises about 1.5% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after buying an additional 210,659 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snap-on by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 705.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,870 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Snap-on by 86.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after acquiring an additional 137,474 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE SNA traded up $4.35 on Wednesday, hitting $208.67. 16,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.75.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

