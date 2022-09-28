Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.202 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a payout ratio of 86.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to earn $13.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $91.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.