Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Short Interest Down 31.6% in September

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 390,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Soluna from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Soluna

In other news, Director David C. Michaels bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,679.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,303 shares of company stock worth $118,786. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Soluna Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Soluna in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Soluna by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Soluna by 4,429.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Soluna in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLNH opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Soluna has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 63.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Further Reading

