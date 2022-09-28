S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Plans $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

S&P Global has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&P Global to earn $14.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,052. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $105.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $310.25 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 21.4% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.