S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.3% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $314.75. 51,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,052. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.25 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.73 and a 200-day moving average of $363.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

