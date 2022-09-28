SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Trading Down 1.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 935,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 805,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIPX. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,373,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 103,578 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 243,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,453 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 117,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,279,000.

