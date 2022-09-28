SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Boosted by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 552.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.88. The company had a trading volume of 263,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.35. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $289.50 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

