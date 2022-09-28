SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000.

RWR stock traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $85.58. 21,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,652. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $83.37 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

