SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 1.7% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08.

