SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Decreased by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SPDW stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. 113,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,560. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

