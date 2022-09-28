SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.0% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,730 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 867,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after buying an additional 45,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.