SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Holdings Raised by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 2.1% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diversified LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,151. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average is $77.51.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.