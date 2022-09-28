SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.74

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 135449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 88,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

