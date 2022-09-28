Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 20,500 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on APLE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:APLE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. 58,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,704. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.