Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 265 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.83. The stock had a trading volume of 125,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,114. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

