Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 13,000 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,502. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 228.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 90,200 shares of company stock worth $2,969,316 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

