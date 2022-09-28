Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. 26,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

