Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 128,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

TXN traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,067. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

