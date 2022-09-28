Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 1.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,939,000 after purchasing an additional 371,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,853,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,121,000 after purchasing an additional 234,319 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 5.1 %

MPC stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 126,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,302. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.95.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

