Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals comprises approximately 1.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned 0.22% of Black Stone Minerals worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 242,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $509,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at $32,303,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,114,500 in the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

