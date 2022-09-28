Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,516,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Switch by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,800,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,046,000 after acquiring an additional 96,704 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Switch by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,069 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 2.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,049,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after acquiring an additional 96,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,710,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,343,000 after acquiring an additional 631,581 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Stock Performance

SWCH stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Switch Dividend Announcement

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Switch had a net margin of 58.11% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Switch

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $1,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,004,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,967,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,800. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Switch

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Read More

