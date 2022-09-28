Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 21,500 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in UGI by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 83.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of UGI by 10.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. 27,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

