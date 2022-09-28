Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 8,650 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Lennar were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 25.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 5.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 13.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lennar by 15.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.77. 66,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,598. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.