Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 2.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,021. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.