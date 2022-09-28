SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,400 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SportsTek Acquisition Stock Performance

SPTK remained flat at $9.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,731. SportsTek Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SportsTek Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in SportsTek Acquisition by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 161,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in SportsTek Acquisition by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in SportsTek Acquisition by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 233,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

SportsTek Acquisition Company Profile

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

